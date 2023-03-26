David Blough will compete with Colt McCoy to possibly begin 2023 as starting QB

The Arizona Cardinals know their starting quarterback is Kyler Murray. However, with Murray recovering from a torn ACL suffered in December, he might miss the start of the season.

That means his backup will start the season as Arizona’s starting quarterback.

Colt McCoy entered the offseason as the clear backup but last year’s coaching staff, who trusted McCoy, was fired with few exceptions.

That job isn’t guaranteed and newly re-signed quarterback David Blough will have a chance.

According to AZCardinals.com’s Darren Urban, one of the big reasons why Blough re-signed with the team was the promise of competition.

“The idea that Kyler Murray is going to miss some time — and that Blough should have a chance to compete with Colt McCoy for that spot until Kyler returns — absolutely got his attention,” wrote Urban after speaking with Blough.

“The opportunity is definitely intriguing, but there are a lot of factors that go into a decision like this,” Blough told Urban.

McCoy doesn’t have any built-in relationship with the new coaching staff and is coming off an offseason procedure. He will be limited to start the offseason program, which will give Blough more reps.

New Cardinals assistant general manager Dave Sears was with the Lions when Blough joined the team as an undrafted rookie.

He showed some promise in his two starts to end last season.

Maybe it isn’t too far-fetched to see Blough under center in Week 1.

