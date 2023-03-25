David Benavidez-Caleb Plant result, highlights: Benavidez delivers in unanimous decision victory

David Benavidez (L) walks away from Caleb Plant after a 12-round WBC super middleweight fight at MGM Grand Garden Arena on March 25, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Interim WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez took on the most dangerous fight in his career Saturday at the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas against former champion Caleb Plant and delivered in his first pay-per-view main event.

It had been 10 months since Benavidez last fought, a third-round stoppage of veteran David Lemieux, but a lifetime away, and Benavidez felt like he was coming into his prime. On Saturday, it showed as the "Mexican Monster" earned the unanimous decision victory after 12 hard fought rounds. Judges scored the bout 115-113, 116-112 and 117-111 after Plant started off hot, but started to fade by the middle rounds as Benavidez took over the fight.

Plant, the former IBF super middleweight champion, was doubted heavily prior to his Nov. 6, 2021, bout with superstar Canelo Alvarez and found himself in prove-it situation yet again. Alvarez stopped Plant in the 11th round that night to unify the 168-pound titles, but Plant made a name for himself. He fought Alvarez extremely tough and showed he belonged at the highest level of the sport.

Against Benavidez, Plant was able to make it all 12 rounds, but at times it wasn't pretty. Plant was consistently trying to hold Benavidez to thwart his attack and was buzzed several times by Benavidez's powerful left hook. Referee Kenny Bayless was forced to constantly break up the fighters, but would warn Benavidez instead of Plant, which took away from a somewhat entertaining fight.

Benavidez called for a matchup with Canelo Alvarez after the win while Plant showed Benavidez his respect and said they had settled their grudge in the ring.

