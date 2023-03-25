David Benavidez-Caleb Plant live tracker: Blow-by-blow updates, highlights and results

David Benavidez is -400 at BetMGM to defeat Caleb Plant (+310) on Saturday at MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

On Saturday (9 p.m. ET, Showtime PPV) at the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas, interim WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez will take the most dangerous fight in his career when he defends his title against Caleb Plant.

It's been 10 months since Benavidez last fought, a third-round stoppage of veteran David Lemieux, but a lifetime away, and Benavidez finally is where he wants to be.

Plant, the former IBF super middleweight champion, was doubted heavily prior to his Nov. 6, 2021, bout with superstar Canelo Alvarez and finds himself in prove-it situation yet again. Alvarez stopped Plant in the 11th round that night to unify the 168-pound titles, but Plant made a name for himself. He fought Alvarez extremely tough and showed he belonged at the highest level of the sport.

At BetMGM, Benavidez is a -400 favorite, with Plant at +310. Plant is a vastly improved fighter and is intriguing at better than a 3-1 return.

David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant live updates, results, highlights

David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant pick, prediction

Plant went 11+ rounds with Alvarez, who is a harder hitter and better finisher than Benavidez. But I think Benavidez lands enough and generally does enough damage that he'll pull out rounds.

So I'll play Benavidez to win on points at +425. I'll also take the +180 and bet that the fight goes 12 full rounds. In that scenario, if Benavidez wins by decision, I'll have turned my $200 risk into a $605 profit. -Kevin Iole

David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant main card, odds (Start time 9 p.m. ET, Showtime PPV)

All odds via BetMGM.