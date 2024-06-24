David Bell now tied for Reds' all-time ejections record. Who else is on the list?

It’s one of the most exciting things that can happen in a baseball game, even though it has no direct effect on the score.

On Sunday, after a few close calls behind the plate didn’t go the Reds’ way in the fourth inning of their rubber match against the Boston Red Sox, Reds’ manager David Bell had had enough. Just a few words yelled from the dugout did the trick, and home plate umpire Todd Tichenor swung his arm and sent Bell to his office. Bell made sure to get his money’s worth before his early shower.

After a few close pitches by Nick Lodolo were called balls, David Bell was ejected for the 30th time in his career.



He is now tied with Sparky Anderson for the most ejections by a manager in Reds history. pic.twitter.com/X9hFkNXaJ9 — Bally Sports Cincinnati (@BallySportsCIN) June 23, 2024

Bell may have had a fair gripe, as analysis by popular X, formerly Twitter, account @UmpScorecards showed that Tichenor’s calls helped the Red Sox on Sunday.

Sunday’s ejection ties Bell with legendary manager Sparky Anderson, who managed the Big Red Machine to World Series wins in 1975 and 1976 on his way to the Hall of Fame, atop the Reds' leaderboard for career manager ejections. Both have 30 ejections in a Reds uniform, though Bell has reached the mark in just over half as many games.

Bell and Anderson aren’t the only hot-headed skippers to steer the Cincinnati Reds. Here are the top ten managers, by ejections, in Reds history.

T-1. Sparky Anderson (30): Anderson managed the Reds from 1970 to 1978, the team’s golden age. After 30 ejections in nine years with Cincinnati, he went to Detroit where he was tossed just 26 times in 17 years.

T-1. David Bell (30): In his sixth season with the Reds, Bell has led the National League in ejections three times. Currently, he’s tracking for his fourth.

Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell (25) leaves the pitchers mound in the 6th inning after his team gave up two runs to the San Diego Padres Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. The Padres beat the Reds 7-3.

3. Fred Hutchinson (19): Hutchinson was the Reds manager from 1959 to 1964. He died of lung cancer in 1964, the year after Pete Rose won Rookie of the Year.

Fred Hutchinson

T-4. Clark Griffith (18): Griffith, a Hall of Famer, managed his 18 ejections in just three mediocre seasons with the Reds, from 1909 to 1911.

T-4. Joe Kelley (18): Kelly, another Hall of Famer, had an illustrious playing career before becoming the Reds’ player/manager from 1902-1905.

6. Dave Bristol (16): Bristol managed legends Johnny Bench, Pete Rose and Tony Pérez during his tenure, which lasted from 1966-1969. He just missed out on the Big Red Machine’s heyday, fired in favor of Sparky Anderson after the 1969 season.

7. Birdie Tebbetts (14): Tebbets never managed to get the Redlegs to the World Series from 1954-1958.

From left, general manager Gabe Paul, field manager Birdie Tebbetts and president Powell Crosley Jr., from the Cincinnati Redlegs, gingerly step out of the dugout to feel for rain at Crosley Field in 1955.

T-8. Lou Pinella (11): “Sweet Lou” earned his nickname by getting ejected 65 times in his 23 seasons as an MLB manager. He managed the Reds to the World Series in 1990. His most famous ejection might have been that year, when he ripped first base out of its mooring and flung it into the outfield two times.

T-8. Bryan Price (11): Most Reds fans will not remember the Bryan Price years fondly, as the team won more than 70 games in just one of his four full seasons (2014-2018).

Bryan Price

10. Buck Herzog (10): Herzog didn’t last long as the Reds’ manager. His teams were 165-226 from 1914 to 1916.

Buck Herzog

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: David Bell, Sparky Anderson lead Reds managers in ejections