David Beckham pays heart-warming visit to terminally-ill Sven-Goran Eriksson in Sweden

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson, who recently revealed a terminal cancer diagnosis, has said David Beckham spent a day with him at his farm in Sweden.

Eriksson went public in January with his terminal cancer diagnosis in news that shocked the football world.

The Manchester United legend brought six litres of wine for his former manager to enjoy. All of the gifted wine came from vintages produced in years that held special meaning to Eriksson.

During an interview with Radio Sweden’s P4 Varmland channel over the weekend, the 76-year-old reflected on a visit from Beckham.

“He came with six litres of wine from dates that were important to me,” Eriksson said, as quoted by ITV.

“He had wine from 1948 – the year I was born, very nice of him. He is genuine, he could have been a big diva, but he is quite the opposite.”

Eriksen added: “He ate herring and potatoes and elk meat.

“The previous day he had sent a chef who fixed the food, and then he came and was here for a day, we sat chatting, a lot about football.

“It confirms, in a way, how great he is. He didn’t have to come here. I felt proud that he came.”

It is clear from Beckham’s heart-warming gesture that he holds Eriksson in high regard.

Eriksson managed England for five years before leaving after the 2006 World Cup.

England at Euro 2024

The Three Lions have one more group game to play against Slovenia on Tuesday night.

With four points from two games, Gareth Southgate’s side are on course to qualify for the knockout phase of the tournament.

Poor performances in the opening two games had led to criticism aimed at Southgate and some of the players. Luke Shaw has yet to feature, while Kobbie Mainoo has made one appearance from the bench since the start of the tournament.

