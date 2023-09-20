David Beckham Netflix docuseries gets release date and trailer amid Inter Miami CF hype

Prepare to binge it like Beckham.

Netflix is releasing a documentary series about David Beckham based on the soccer superstar's life and career. The project, called "Beckham," will examine how the English captain captured international attention with his lightning style of play, his trendsetting fashion and his dynamic romance with pop icon Victoria "Posh Spice" Beckham.

The midfielder played for Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan and the Los Angeles Galaxy. Since retiring from playing, he continued his involvement in the beautiful game by bringing an MLS franchise to Miami. This summer, he shocked the sports world by luring seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi to Inter Miami CF.

What is the 'Beckham' Netflix series release date?

The Netflix docuseries "Beckham" will be released Oct. 4.

Production was announced in July of last year.

"The definitive multi-part series will go beyond the shine of stardom to explore Beckham’s humble working class beginnings in East London, and the drive and determination that led him to become one of the most recognisable and scrutinised athletes of all time," Netflix said in a statement.

Watch the 'Beckham' Netflix trailer

The "Beckham" trailer is a nearly three-minute teaser for the Netflix documentary series. It features archival footage from Beckham's childhood, the height of his career and intimate home videos with his children. The film includes interviews with Beckham, his former manager Sir Alex Ferguson, his mother and Victoria Beckham.

What other soccer documentaries have been made recently?

Netflix is in production on a documentary series about the United States women's national team and their most recent World Cup run, which was the swan song for soccer star Megan Rapinoe.

The streaming service also has a feature on Brazilian star Neymar called "The Perfect Chaos."

The FX series "Welcome to Wrexham" gave fans a behind the scenes look at Wrexham AFC, which is co-owned by movie star Ryan Reynolds. The show is available on Hulu.

Prime Video released "Good Rivalry" last year, a profile of the history between the United States and Mexico men's national teams.

