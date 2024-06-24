David Beckham keen for Raphael Varane to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

David Beckham wants to sign Raphael Varane for Inter Miami following the defender’s Manchester United exit.

The 31-year-old’s contract expired at the end of the season, which means he is a free agent this summer.

Varane made 93 appearances for United since his 2021 transfer from Real Madrid. A Rolls Royce defender when fit, but a string of injuries forced the Frenchman to spend too much time in the treatment room and not on the pitch.

According to The Mirror, the centre-back has been sounded out by MLS outfit Inter Miami, where he would link up with players like Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

The report adds that Manchester United legend and Inter Miami president, David Beckham, is keen to add Varane into his squad of superstars.

Simon Mullock reports: “The Frenchman cost United a staggering £85million in transfer fees and wages during three injury-hit seasons in Manchester in which he made just 68 Premier League appearances. But Miami owner Beckham is ready to offer Varane one last pay-day in the MLS in a bid to further boost the profile of the Florida-based club.”

It was first reported a week ago that Varane had talks with Inter Miami, as per Argentine journalist Ariel Senosiain, who claims that the player’s entourage are in discussions over moving to America.

Varane will miss United

The World Cup winner shared an emotional message to United fans announcing his departure ahead of the FA Cup final.

“It’s been an amazing few years to play for this special club and wearing that shirt,” Varane said. “The first time I went to Old Trafford as a Manchester United player was insane, the atmosphere was amazing.

“When the fans go to Wembley it’s something they remember for life. To share that moment with them [winning the Carabao Cup] was absolutely amazing. Despite the fact we had a difficult season, I’m very positive for the future.

“The new owners are coming with a clear plan and a great strategy. I’ll see you at Old Trafford to say goodbye for the last game at home this season [against Newcastle] and it’s going to be a very emotional day for me, for sure.”

