David Bakhtiari’s situation may thwart Packers’ plan to move Elgton Jenkins back to left guard

An unexpected injury situation involving left tackle David Bakhtiari may thwart the Green Bay Packers’ plan to move Elgton Jenkins back to left guard on Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Packers had planned to “retool” the offensive line, with Jenkins – who had started five games at right tackle – moving back to left guard, the position where he was a Pro Bowler in 2020. But Bakhtiari is now questionable to play after a flare-up with his surgically-repaired knee, meaning the shake-up along the offensive line might have to wait.

In moving Jenkins to left guard, the Packers likely would have started Yosh Nijman at right tackle. But Nijman is also the primary backup behind Bakhtiari, and he’d need to start at left tackle if Bakhtiari can’t go on on Sunday.

It’s unclear how the offensive line would look if Bakhtiari is unavailable, but a starting five of Nijman at left tackle, Jon Runyan Jr. at left guard, Josh Myers at center and Jenkins at right tackle would be expected, with either Royce Newman or rookie Zach Tom at right guard.

Jenkins has been up and down at right tackle since returning from ACL surgery. Many, including former Packers offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga, have suggested moving him back to guard.

Last week, the Packers gave up four sacks and nine quarterback hits on Aaron Rodgers, and Jenkins committed three penalties.

Inactives will be announced 90 minutes before kickoff, so more should be known once the Packers have an idea if Bakhtiari will play. Even if Bakhtiari starts, would the Packers risk moving everyone around if Nijman might be needed in a pinch at left tackle? There are a lot of moving parts here. Bakhtiari’s unpredictable knee is continuing to cause a ripple effect as the Packers attempt to find the best starting five for the offensive line.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire