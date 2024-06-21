David Bakhtiari says he expects to play again. He feels like his knee is finally on the right track.

Speaking on a podcast with ESPN football writer Adam Schefter, David Bakhtiari expressed optimism about his future in the NFL and expected multiple additional years in his future, even if he didn't expect that they'd be with either the Green Bay Packers or the New York Jets.

Bakhtiari played in just one game for the Packers in the 2023 season before opting for a knee surgery, his fifth since he first tore his ACL in December 2020. Though it cut short his season and the Packers ultimately moved on from Bakhtiari after the season, he said this surgery has finally put his knee on the path to recovery.

"A lot of other people wanted me to grit through it (in lieu of surgery)," Bakhtiari said. "But no one experiences what you truly experience. I've been gritting through it for three years. I'm in constant pain. I'm so happy now to be on the other side of it and get the actual surgery that I needed because my knee was not in a good place.

"It needs to get better for me if I want to continue to play and if I want to continue to have a better life after this, so I made the decision after the first game."

Bakhtiari said, even though the most recent procedure was painful and essentially relegated him to bed rest for two months — he was finally cleared to start walking around just before the playoffs — he can tell the pain is different from what he experienced from previous procedures, and he's on track for a full recovery.

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) blocks Chicago Bears defensive end Rasheem Green (94) during the fourth quarter of their regular season opening game Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 38-20.

He didn't offer precise insight into whether that means playing in 2024, but he did indicate teams were interested.

"I want to make sure when I step in the building, there's no question marks," he said. "We get in, we go. There's no worry or anything like that, and it's still at a point right now where's it's a little too early for both sides.

"I'm not a reliever guy. I am your cornerstone guy, someone that's not only going to play in September but in December and into February and obviously hopefully for another couple of years."

When asked what quarterback he'd like to play for, he said, "the next Super Bowl MVP." Bakhtiari, who has made five All-Pro teams since the Packers drafted him in 2013, has yet to appear in a Super Bowl.

Bakhtiari said some of the lowest points of the past three-plus years included being unable to even help around the house while he rehabbed on the couch.

"I truly love what I do," he said in outlining the struggles of the past three-plus years. "I treat it like an art and something I appreciate. I want to show it to the world, want to show it to the organization, I want to show it to the town, I want to show it to the team. ... I wanted to protect Aaron (Rodgers), and then when he left, I wanted to protect Jordan (Love) and give him the ability to grow and be good and not only win games but do stuff for himself. I wanted to open up holes for Aaron Jones. Seeing Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson score touchdowns. Help my team win a Super Bowl. That's all I wanted to do."

He offered a "never say never" caveat but didn't expect his next job would include playing with either of his former quarterbacks. But he did have high praise and expectations for both.

"You just love his personality and the kind of dude he is," Bakhtiari said of Love. "He is quiet yet confident, soft-spoken yet caring. I got a chance to get somewhat close to him. His girlfriend, who — I hope he can speed it up and make it his fiancée soon — she's amazing, so shout out, Ronika.

"You just root for guys like him. I think he's growing and ascending in this league. I think he's gonna be a really good quarterback that's going to lead the team. They'll make the playoffs for sure, and from there, it depends what happens. If they play the Cowboys, it'll probably bode well for them."

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: David Bakhtiari expects to play again, feels knee is in good place