Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari is on track to miss another game.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said on Thursday that Bakhtiari might return to practice on Friday for the first time since a December 2 appendectomy and that the team expects him to play again this season, but he didn’t make it onto the practice field and the team has listed him as doubtful to play against the Dolphins on Christmas Day.

This will be the third game Bakhtiari has missed since his surgery. He also missed the first two games of the season because of his knee. Zach Tom has been starting in his place this month.

No other Packers players received injury designations for Sunday.

David Bakhtiari remains out of practice, doubtful to play Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk