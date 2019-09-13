David Bakhtiari is questionable with back injury

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari returned to practice Friday as a limited participant, and the team lists him as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Bakhtiari was limited in Wednesday’s practice with a back injury and did not practice Thursday.

The Packers likely move right guard Billy Turner to left tackle if Bakhtiari is unable to play, although Alex Light and starting right tackle Bryan Bulaga are other options.

The Packers ruled out linebacker Oren Burks (chest) and receiver Darrius Shepherd (hamstring). They list cornerback Ka’dar Hollman (neck) as questionable.