The Packers placed nine players on active/physically unable to perform Friday. The news appeared encouraging for left tackle David Bakhtiari since he wasn’t on the list.

But on Saturday, the team placed the five-time All-Pro on PUP.

It came only a few weeks after coach Matt LaFleur said he expected Bakhtiari to be ready for the start of training camp.

Bakhtiari injured his knee during practice on Dec. 31, 2020, undergoing surgery to repair his ACL as well as damage to his meniscus. Bakhtiari needed draining of the knee multiple times last season because of fluid buildup, and doctors finally found additional cartilage damage that required an operation last November.

Bakhtiari played 27 snaps at Detroit in Week 18 but then missed the playoff loss to the 49ers.

He sat out the offseason practices to get ready for camp, but it now appears his return to practice will be further delayed.

Players on active/PUP can be activated at any point before the start of the regular season, but they cannot practice until then.

David Bakhtiari placed on PUP originally appeared on Pro Football Talk