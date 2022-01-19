Left tackle David Bakhtiari was the only Green Bay player to miss practice Tuesday. Coach Matt LaFleur called it “load management” rather than a setback with Bakhtiari’s knee.

Bakhtiari made his season debut with 27 snaps against the Lions on Jan. 9.

“He’s coming off a major injury, so you always want to be mindful of the big picture with a guy of his caliber,” LaFleur said, via Bill Huber of SI.com. “We’ll see where he’s at tomorrow and follow him throughout the course of the week.”

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (toe) remained on the practice report but had a full practice. Rodgers has not had three full practices in a week since Week 10.

Running back Aaron Jones (knee), linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (elbow) and offensive tackle Billy Turner (knee) also were full participants.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder) and receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (back) were limited.

David Bakhtiari misses practice for “load management” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk