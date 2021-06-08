David Bakhtiari: I’m not going to inject myself into Aaron Rodgers’ situation

Aaron Rodgers is not attending Packers mandatory minicamp.

The reigning MVP’s standoff with Green Bay continues to be the biggest story of the NFL offseason. But with Rodgers not in attendance to answer questions himself, that job falls to those players currently at the Packers’ facility.

Realistically even if Rodgers were there, his teammates would still probably have to talk about him. But left tackle David Bakhtiari is doing his best to stay out of it.

“I have a very close relationship with Aaron, but this is something I’m not going to inject myself into,” Bakhtiari said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

Bakhtiari was also asked if he thinks Rodgers will ever return to the team and replied, “I have just as much of an idea as anyone else does … As time goes on, it will sort itself out, and we’ll all find out.”

Rodgers has left the door open to returning, given that his issues appear to be with the front office instead of the coaching staff or his teammates. But until he does, the rest of Green Bay’s players will inevitably be asked what they think about the situation.

David Bakhtiari: I’m not going to inject myself into Aaron Rodgers’ situation originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

    The "ceremonial" weigh-in on Saturday produced no surprises with the 6 feet, 2 inches (1.88 m) Paul always going to have an advantage on the scales coming in at 189.5 lbs with the 5-foot, 8-inch (1.73 m) Mayweather checking in at 155 lbs. If there was a surprise, it was that the often outrageous Paul played the weigh-in straight, no doubt disappointing many of his 20 million-plus YouTube followers. Paul, whose ring record stands at 0-1 after losing an exhibition fight to a fellow YouTube personality, took only one shot at the unbeaten Mayweather (50-0) during a tame weigh-in and even that was a glancing blow that the champ laughed off.