David Bakhtiari finds unknown expectations for the Packers "exciting"

It's a new era for the Packers. And no one knows what to expect from them.

Including some of the players on the team.

Tackle David Baktiari, who has ditched the "they" when talking about his team, talked on Friday about the team's unknown prospects, post-Aaron Rodgers.

"It’s a big question mark," Bakhtiari said, via Ryan Wood of USA Today. "There's a lot of guys who haven't played a lot of football. It's a new look, and that's exciting. Because you don't really know what to expect. When teams scout us . . . how much film are they looking at?"

For now, not much. That gives the Packers an edge during the first month or so of the season. The Bears, the Falcons, the Saints, the Lions. What will they expect from the new-look Green Bay offense?

But they'll need more than the advantage of the unknown to get off to a good start. The players who haven't played much will have to play well.

Still, the NFC North is wide open. The conference has only two great teams. The Packers could make it back to the playoffs this year, thanks to where they compete.

In the AFC, they'd likely be cooked. In the NFC, they could sizzle. It's one of the most intriguing stories of the upcoming season.