David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins might be out for Sunday's Bears game

Report: Both Packers tackles could miss Bears game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Green Bay Packers struggled heavily in Week 1 with a diminishing loss to a division opponent, the Minnesota Vikings.

One of the reasons for the loss and quarterback Aaron Rodgers' constant movement in and out of the pocket was the absence of the team's two starting tackles -- David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins.

Both did not play in Week 1 due to their ongoing returns from torn ACLs. Bakhtiari has only played 27 snaps since tearing his in 2020 and Jenkins tore his in November of last season. According to one NFL insider, each might need more time before safely returning to play.

"I'm not sure about Sunday night against the Bears," Ian Rapoport said on the Pat McAfee show. "Everyone wants him [Bakhtiari] to play all the time. He is extremely important, Jenkins too. I wouldn't be surprised if both those guys miss next week as well and have more of a Week 3 type start."

In Sunday's game against the Vikings, Rodgers was sacked four times for 33 yards. He recorded 195 passing yards and one interception. The lone interception he threw was the first he's thrown to a team in the NFC North since 2019. There was a rare, uncomfortable feeling from Rodgers in the pocket, who usually has all the time in the world to make his reads and throws.

The Bears could do some real damage to Rodgers without either starting tackle. Robert Quinn delivered 18.5 sacks last season on the edge. And, rookie Dominique Robinson impressed on Sunday against the 49ers, grabbing 1.5 sacks. He beat out Mike McGlinchey for his solo sack on the day and mentioned after the game he figured out Trent Williams' tell to help him face the Pro-Bowl tackle.

Couple that with the upside of the Bears' secondary, which allowed Trey Lance a 50.3 passer rating on Sunday, and Rodgers might have his hands full with his division rival. Stay tuned as each team's injury report updates throughout the week.

Story continues

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!