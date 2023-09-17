David Bakhtiari, Cordarrelle Patterson inactive for Packers-Falcons

The Packers are down three offensive starters in Atlanta on Sunday.

A report on Sunday morning indicated running back Aaron Jones and wide receiver Christian Watson would not play after being listed as questionable on Friday's injury report. Both of them are officially inactive and left tackle David Bakhtiari will also miss the game.

Bakhtiari did not practice all week because of his knee and was also listed as questionable before landing on the inactive list Sunday. Rasheed Walker and Yosh Nijman are the top backup tackles for Green Bay.

Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson did not have any injury designation this week after missing the opener with a thigh injury and practicing fully all week, but the Falcons have made him inactive. Cornerback Jeff Okudah, who was questionable with a foot injury, is also out for the second week in a row.