David Bakhtiari calls Trent Williams 'petty AF' upping record contract

Every penny counts -- even when you agree to a $138.06 million contract.

That was evident Wednesday morning when star left tackle Trent Williams agreed to his record-setting six-year contract with the 49ers. Williams' reported new contract isn't just the largest ever for an offensive lineman, it also beat Bakhtiari's annual pay by just $10,000 per year.

The Green Bay Packers' All-Pro couldn't help but laugh while also congratulating Williams on Wednesday morning.

David Bakhtiari APY: $23,000,000

Trent Williams APY: $23,010,000 https://t.co/bmERSbJgU5 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 17, 2021

Williams and Bakhtiari are considered the two best left tackles in the NFL by most. While Williams made his eighth straight Pro Bowl last season, Bakhtiari beat him out on the Associated Press' All-Pro First-Team.

However, the advanced analytics gave Williams the slight edge. Williams had a 91.9 Pro Football Focus grade last season. Bakhtiari came up short with a 91.8 PFF grade.

These two QB protectors will battle on the field in the NFC for years to come, but it's all love and laughs off the field.

