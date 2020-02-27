David Ayres' stick will be on display at Hockey Hall of Fame

The Emergency Backup Goalie Tour continues at the Hockey Hall of Fame. (Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

The “Everything David Ayres” tour continues to roll on throughout the hockey world, with the only logical conclusion being the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Ayres, who became the first emergency backup goalie to record a win in the NHL as well as the oldest debuting player to win in NHL history, will have the stick he used in goal for the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs on display at hockey’s hallowed hall, starting this Friday.

The media tour has seen the zamboni driver and operations manager for Mattamy Athletic Centre become somewhat of a viral sensation over the last week. Ayres made the requisite stops on nearly every sports talk radio and television show in the country, subbed in for Stephen Colbert on television, had his own honorary day in Raleigh, and was the guest of honour at Tuesday’s Hurricanes home game, revving up the crowd pre-game and signing autographs for his newly adopted home town fans.

If you’re interested in seeing a piece of hockey history — or infamy, if you’re a Maple Leafs fan — the stick officially goes up on display at 11 a.m. Eastern Time at the Hall of Fame in downtown Toronto.

