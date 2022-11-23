The Patriots came out of last Sunday’s game with a pair of injured offensive linemen and a third popped up on their final injury report before their Thanksgiving game agains the Vikings.

Tackle Yodny Cajuste was limited in practice on Wednesday because of a calf injury. Cajuste, who has started the last two games at right tackle, is listed as questionable.

Center David Andrews is also listed as questionable with a thigh injury. He practiced in limited fashion Tuesday and Wednesday, which was something of a surprise given initial reports about the severity of the injury.

Tackle Isaiah Wynn has been ruled out with a foot injury after missing a second straight practice. Trent Brown and the recently signed Conor McDermott are the other tackles on the 53-man roster this week.

Defensive back Marcus Jones (ankle) and wide receiver DeVante Parker (knee) are also listed as questionable to play.

David Andrews and Yodny Cajuste questionable, Isaiah Wynn out for Patriots originally appeared on Pro Football Talk