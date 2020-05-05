Tom Brady won't be playing for the New England Patriots in 2020, but that doesn't mean the team will lack leadership.

The Patriots are fortunate to still have many veterans on their roster, many of whom are highly respected not only in the New England locker room but around the league as well.

Download the MyTeams app for the latest Patriots news and analysis

One of those leaders is Patriots center David Andrews, who has been medically cleared to return after missing the entire 2019 season due to blood clots.

Andrews spoke to the media Tuesday for the first time since last summer, and he shed light on the team's leadership approach without Brady.

"I think you don't do anything out of the ordinary," Andrews explained on a video conference call. "I think leadership – sometimes you can kind of see through it if there's some B.S. in it. Be who you are, do what got you here, just do it better and do it more. I think it is what it is. It's being in the NFL. It's part of this business. There doesn't need to be a superman anywhere. We just need to go out there and do our jobs collectively as a group, provide good leadership – even if he was here or wasn't here – whoever is here. So, that's our job and that's what we'll try to do."

Another reason why the Patriots won't be lacking leadership despite Brady's departure is the presence of Bill Belichick -- the best head coach in league history. No one does a better job preparing his team each week and blocking out distractions.

Leadership starts from the top, so with Belichick and a large group of veterans with championship experience still roaming the halls at Gillette Stadium, the Patriots shouldn't be too rattled by any adversity that comes their way during the 2020 season.

Listen and subscribe to the Next Pats Podcast:

David Andrews sheds light on Patriots' leadership approach without Tom Brady originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston