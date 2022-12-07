David Andrews: Season can go one way or the other, we’re committed to the right way

Frustration was the main topic of postgame comments from members of the Patriots offense after last Thursday’s loss to the Bills, but head coach Bill Belichick has made it clear that there aren’t going to be any sweeping changes to the unit with five games left on the schedule.

That leaves players with the choice of throwing up their hands or trying to make the current scheme work. On Tuesday, center David Andrews said it will be the latter approach

Andrews said the team had “a good couple days to decompress, step away” after the loss and reset their view a little bit. He believes players are looking at what they and their position group can do better over the final stretch of the season.

“Look, we’re 6-6. We have five games left. We can do whatever we want to do, and it can go one way or the other,” Andrews said, via Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald. “I think everyone’s committed to try and turn it around and make it go the right way. That’s all we can do. That’s what we’re going to try to do.”

The Patriots are in Arizona on Monday night and then close out the year against the Raiders, Bengals, Dolphins, and Bills. A step forward for the offense would be an ideal way for New England to kick off that run.

