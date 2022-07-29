David Andrews returns to Patriots practice on Friday

New England Patriots center David Andrews was back at practice on Friday, according to reporters on the scene.

Andrews is working his way back from shoulder surgery he had in January. He suffered the injury in Week 13 of last season. He remains an important piece of the line, and that was evident last season. He played in 98.6% of offense of snaps for the Patriots, and offered stability for the positional group.

Andrews will be relied upon heavily again this season. New England restructured its line, trading away Shaq Mason to Tampa Bay in March and drafting Cole Strange in April.

David Andrews is participating in practice today. Brian Hoyer is a new absence. Deatrich Wise is absent for a second straight day. — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) July 29, 2022

New England has many new faces on the roster heading into the 2022 season. His return is a welcome development for a Patriots offense that has several newcomers on that side of the ball.

Related

Terrance Mitchell had a surprising first impression of The Patriot Way

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire