David Andrews' recap of Patriots-Giants practice fight is great

David Andrews had a great recap of Pats-Giants practice fight

Depending on who you ask, the New England Patriots and New York Giants either had a heated scuffle or a friendly discussion Wednesday during a joint practice session outside Gillette Stadium.

According to reporters, the Patriots offensive line and Giants defensive line got into it during 1-on-1 drills, breaking out in a fight after a rep between New England's Michael Onwenu and New York's Dexter Lawrence.

A fight already broke out between the Patriots and Giants. Started with a rep between Patriots LG Mike Onwenu and Giants DT Dexter Lawrence. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) August 25, 2021

Fight! A melee just broke out between Patriots OLs and Giants DLs during 1-on-1s. Didn’t catch what sparked it, but every player on both teams jumped in. Spotted Isaiah Wynn and Korey Cunningham at the bottom of the pile. Every Pats OL and coach Carmen Bricillo ran a lap after — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 25, 2021

First fight of camp is a doozy. Huge dogpile between the Patriots offensive line and the Giants defense. Isaiah Wynn was at the bottom. Both teams are running a punishment lap but no one player has been kicked out. — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) August 25, 2021

According to Patriots center David Andrews, Wednesday's "fight" was nothing of the sort.

"I don't remember," Andrews told reporters after practice. "I think we were just talking, so it is what it is."

What were you talking about, David?

"Uh, baseball," Andrews replied.

David Andrews with a great answer for what caused the small fight between some of the Patriots OL and Giants DL at practice earlier 😂 pic.twitter.com/z5OpICOx5q — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) August 25, 2021

Players often downplay fights at training camp, but we don't think we've heard the "baseball" alibi before. Maybe Andrews had the Boston Red Sox on the mind after another roller-coaster win Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

Fortunately, no player was hurt in the scrum (/conversation about baseball), but the intensity was clearly ratcheted up Wednesday as the Patriots and Giants battled in their first of two joint practice sessions before Sunday's preseason finale.

"I just saw a pile of bodies," Patriots running back James White added of the fight. "I wasn’t sure what was going on."