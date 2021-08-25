David Andrews' recap of Patriots-Giants practice fight is great

Darren Hartwell
·2 min read
David Andrews had a great recap of Pats-Giants practice fight originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Depending on who you ask, the New England Patriots and New York Giants either had a heated scuffle or a friendly discussion Wednesday during a joint practice session outside Gillette Stadium.

According to reporters, the Patriots offensive line and Giants defensive line got into it during 1-on-1 drills, breaking out in a fight after a rep between New England's Michael Onwenu and New York's Dexter Lawrence.

According to Patriots center David Andrews, Wednesday's "fight" was nothing of the sort.

"I don't remember," Andrews told reporters after practice. "I think we were just talking, so it is what it is."

What were you talking about, David?

"Uh, baseball," Andrews replied.

Players often downplay fights at training camp, but we don't think we've heard the "baseball" alibi before. Maybe Andrews had the Boston Red Sox on the mind after another roller-coaster win Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

NFL Twitter reacts to Mac Jones dominating Giants at joint practice

Fortunately, no player was hurt in the scrum (/conversation about baseball), but the intensity was clearly ratcheted up Wednesday as the Patriots and Giants battled in their first of two joint practice sessions before Sunday's preseason finale.

"I just saw a pile of bodies," Patriots running back James White added of the fight. "I wasn’t sure what was going on."

