David Andrews reacts to Patriots' offensive struggles in training camp

David Andrews reacts to Patriots' offensive struggles originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots offense has plenty of issues to work out before the team's preseason opener on Thursday.

It's been a struggle on that side of the ball so far in training camp and those woes continued in Monday's practice. Our Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry were in attendance and shared their takeaways from the session.

"Patriots No. 1 offense today has been distressingly bad," Curran tweeted. "Run stuffs. Aborted plays. Would-be sacks. Distress lobs into traffic just to get ball out. Beginning to feel it’s less the new offense and more the post-(Dante Scarnecchia) cycle of OL coaches. They are perpetually overwhelmed."

Perry shared a similar review of the Patriots' offense.

"Patriots defense is running roughshod over the offense," he noted. "Highlights for that side were 'sacks' by Christian Barmore and Matt Judon during a third-down period. Offense looks broken. Can’t protect. Losing 1-on-1s. Blitzes getting through. No run game. Miscommunication on routes."

Patriots defense is running roughshod over the offense. Highlights for that side were â€œsacksâ€ by Christian Barmore and Matt Judon during a third-down period.



Offense looks broken. Canâ€™t protect. Losing 1-on-1s. Blitzes getting through. No run game. Miscommunication on routes. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) August 8, 2022

When practice mercifully came to an end, veteran center and team captain David Andrews led an offense-only huddle in an attempt to boost the group's spirits. He spoke to the media afterward about the unit's continued struggles.

Story continues

"We've got to go in and correct it tomorrow and come out here and have a better day," Andrews said. "It's just part of it. It's ups and downs of training camp. Got to go in and learn from it, see what we can do better and like I said, come out here tomorrow. Can't let today or any day derail anything in the future. That's just how it goes. Wins, losses, you've just got to stay steady. Can't go up and down."

Mac Jones and the Patriots offense will look to bounce back in Tuesday's practice, which begins at 4 p.m. ET. New England will host the New York Giants for its preseason opener Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.