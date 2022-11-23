David Andrews questionable, one OL starter ruled out for Patriots-Vikings

The New England Patriots’ offensive line will be dealing with some injury issues ahead of the team’s primetime matchup with the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday.

The team announced on Wednesday that offensive tackle/guard Isaiah Wynn was ruled out for the game. Center David Andrews and right tackle Yodny Cajuste have been listed as questionable. Andrews is dealing with a thigh injury, while Cajuste is dealing with a calf injury.

Defensive back Marcus Jones and wide receiver DeVante Parker have also been listed as questionable for Thursday’s game. Jones is coming off a clutch game-winning punt returned for a touchdown on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Parker has been a valuable weapon for the Patriots as an outside receiver. He has 17 catches for 340 yards and a touchdown on the year. He caught two passes for 19 yards against the Jets on Sunday.

The injuries to the offensive line could be significant, as the Vikings possess a pass rush that has recorded 26 sacks on the year. New England’s offensive line is coming off a game that saw quarterback Mac Jones get sacked six times.

The chess match between the Patriots’ offensive line and the Vikings’ defensive front could ultimately decide the outcome of the game.

