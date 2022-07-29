Center David Andrews opened Patriots camp on the physically unable to perform list, but his absence from the practice field has come to an end.

Multiple reporters sent word that Andrews was in uniform and on the field with the rest of the team when they emerged from the locker room for Friday’s session. Quarterback Mac Jones made a beeline to welcome Andrews back to work as things got underway in New England.

Andrews had shoulder surgery in the offseason and said upon arriving to camp that the plan was to avoid rushing into anything after the operation.

Punter Jake Bailey was also on the field for Friday’s workout. Bailey had been on the non-football illness list.

David Andrews practicing for Patriots Friday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk