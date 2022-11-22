Patriots center David Andrews left Sunday’s win over the Jets with a thigh injury and a report on Sunday night indicated that there was fear of a long-term injury, but it now looks like there’s a more optimistic outlook for his availability in the future.

Reporters at the open portion of Tuesday’s practice in New England saw Andrews in uniform going through some drills with the rest of the team. He was listed as out of practice on Monday’s estimated injury report.

The team’s Tuesday injury report will bring word of Andrews’ official participation level and Thursday’s game in Minnesota might prove to be too quick a turnaround, but the fact that he was out with the team at all would seem to a good sign for their chances of having him on the field again.

Tackle Isaiah Wynn (foot) was listed as limited Monday, but reporters did not see him on the field during the open portion of Tuesday’s practice.

David Andrews on practice field Tuesday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk