For a time during free agency, it seemed like center David Andrews was on track to leave the Patriots.

The two-time Super Bowl champion had decided to explore offers outside New England. Then the club re-signed Ted Karras, who spent his first four years with the Patriots before playing the 2020 season with the Dolphins.

But Andrews elected to return to New England on a four-year deal, noting during a Tuesday video conference that he didn’t see Karras’ signing as a signal his time with the Patriots was finished.

“I think we were just trying to figure out what was best for us and our family. We knew we wanted to be back here if it all made sense. I had made that clear throughout the whole process,” Andrews said, via Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald. “I’m super excited to be back, super excited to see all the new faces we’ve had and added especially now, the draft just ended. This was home, like I’ve said. This is special to me. The Kraft family is very special to me, the community, the team, the coaches. I’ve enjoyed playing here, and I want to play here.”

Andrews did not play the 2019 season due to issues with blood clots. He returned to start 12 games in 2020, missing four contests with a thumb injury. He initially signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia in 2015.

David Andrews: I’m super excited to see all the new faces we’ve added in New England originally appeared on Pro Football Talk