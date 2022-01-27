David Andrews injury: Patriots OL shares great post-surgery photo

David Andrews shares great photo after getting shoulder surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

David Andrews apparently played through a pretty painful injury this season.

The New England Patriots center underwent shoulder surgery Wednesday to repair his right labrum, The Athletic's Jeff Howe reported.

Andrews confirmed the news when he shared this awesome photo his wife, Mackenzie, posted on Instagram:

David Andrews did not miss a game all season despite dealing with a lingering injury that eventually resulted in "surgery shmurgery." #Patriots pic.twitter.com/ZQ4usGRjVH — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 26, 2022

"Surgery shmurgery ... it's still daddy daycare szn," Mackenzie wrote in the caption along with a photo of Andrews (and his awesome facial hair) holding their young son, James Ford Andrews.

Andrews started at center in all 18 games for the Patriots this season (17 regular-season, one postseason), and played 100% of offensive snaps in 16 of those contests. The Patriots captain was a rock on the team's offensive line, and the fact that he was able to play through an injury that needed surgery is pretty remarkable.

Andrews is expected to be ready for 2022 training camp "if not sooner," per Howe.