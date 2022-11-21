David Andrews injury: Latest update on when Patriots center could return originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots offensive line has struggled to withstand injuries and lackluster performance throughout the 2022 NFL season, and now this unit might be without starting center David Andrews for a while.

After reporting earlier Monday that it was feared Andrews could potentially miss the rest of the campaign with a thigh injury, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport provided another update later in the day, saying "there is a chance" the veteran center returns late in the regular season or in the playoffs.

Andrews left Sunday's Week 11 win over the New York Jets early with a thigh injury. He missed New England's Week 8 and Week 9 games with a concussion.

The Patriots did not practice Monday, but they released a hypothetical injury report that shows what it would have looked like if the team had taken the field.

Andrews was the only player listed in the "did not participate" section.

Did Not Participate

C David Andrews - Thigh

Limited Participation

LB Anfernee Jennings - Back

DB Marcus Jones - Ankle

WR DeVante Parker - Knee

LB Josh Uche - Hamstring

OL Isaiah Wynn - Foot

Full Participation

No players listed

James Ferentz likely will be the starting center if Andrews misses any more games.

The Patriots offensive line has allowed 28 sacks through 10 games, including six to the New York Jets in Sunday's victory. Losing Andrews for any amount of time is undoubtedly a significant setback for this group.