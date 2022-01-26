Patriots center David Andrews dealt with a shoulder injury for much of the season and he’ll be spending some of his offseason recovering from surgery to repair it.

Andrews posted a picture of himself with his right arm in a sling on Wednesday. Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com reports that Andrews’ surgery repaired an injury to his labrum.

Andrews was regularly listed as questionable to play on the team’s injury report, but he started all 17 regular season games and the playoff loss to the Bills. He played 1,091 of the team’s 1,106 offensive snaps this season.

The 2021 season was the first of a four-year deal that Andrews signed with the Patriots earlier in the year. He has a $4 million base salary for next season.

David Andrews had shoulder surgery originally appeared on Pro Football Talk