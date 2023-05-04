Is David Andrews' future with Patriots uncertain after 2023 NFL Draft?

Breer: 'Suspicion' about David Andrews' future after Patriots' draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

David Andrews is one of the New England Patriots' longest-tenured players and is an integral contributor both on the field and in the locker room.

But it's hard to ignore the fact that New England took three players at his position in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Patriots used three Day 3 selections on three interior offensive linemen, one of whom even shares Andrews' last name -- Troy center Jake Andrews (fourth round, No. 107), Eastern Michigan guard Sidy Sow (fourth round, No. 117) and UCLA guard Atonio Mafi (fifth round, No. 144).

Why would New England spend so much draft capital on one position -- especially considering its pressing needs elsewhere -- with Andrews already on the roster? And what does that mean for the veteran center as he enters his age-31 season?

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, some in NFL circles are wondering the same thing.

"There’s some suspicion, like, where is David Andrews going to be in September?" Breer said Wednesday night on NBC Boston's Boston Sports Tonight. "There’s a feeling like, maybe, is he -- what sort of position is he going to be in at the start of September? And I think that's why they draft(ed) (Jake) Andrews, as sort of insurance against what happens at center."

While Andrews is a solid, dependable center, he has dealt with injuries in recent years and missed the entire 2019 season due to blood clots stemming from a pulmonary embolism. He's also entering the second-to-last year of his contract, which expires in 2024, and would carry a $ 3.85 million dead money cap hit while creating $ 3.1 million in cap space if released before June 1.

It's hard to envision the Patriots releasing Andrews this offseason if he's still an effective center. New England could use some continuity in front of quarterback Mac Jones as the team transitions to its third offensive coordinator in three seasons, and the trio of Jake Andrews, Sow and Mafi likely will need time to develop.

But if that group shows early promise and/or David Andrews shows signs of wear and tear, a changing of the guard at center could happen sooner than later.

For more insight from Breer out of the 2023 NFL Draft, check out the full Boston Sports Tonight video below.