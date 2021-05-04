David Andrews has the funniest reaction to reuniting with Trent Brown

Henry McKenna
·1 min read
Center David Andrews was a little surprised when he saw tackle Trent Brown at the New England Patriots’ facility. Andrews, of course, knew Brown had returned to the Patriots in an offseason trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. But Andrews couldn’t help but be surprised by Brown’s size at 6-foot-8, 360 pounds.

Andrews has already played with Brown. They know each other well. Still, it didn’t prepare him for their reunion.

“First off, you forget how big Trent is,” center David Andrews told reporters Tuesday. “I kind of got used to it in 2018. It was just Trent. And then I saw him the other day, whatever it was. I just could believe (it). I remember walking in the training room, he was getting some treatment before we worked out, and I just could not believe how big that human is.”

Yup, sounds about right.

Patriots 53-man roster projection after NFL draft: Rough year for rookies to make the team

