David Andrews explains embrace with Mac Jones after Patriots' Week 1 loss

WATCH: Andrews embraces Mac Jones after rookie's impressive debut

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones gave an impressive performance in his regular season debut Sunday, but it wasn't enough to earn his first NFL win.

Thanks to an abundance of penalties and two costly fumbles, the Patriots were defeated 17-16 by the rival Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.

Jones completed 29 of 39 pass attempts for 281 yards with one touchdown and zero interceptions. He showed tremendous poise under pressure and handled adversity well.

Before all the players had left the field Sunday evening, Patriots center and captain David Andrews embraced Jones, presumably to offer some encouragement after a difficult loss.

Check out the scene in the video below:

Cool moment after a tough #Patriots loss as @dandrews61 waits for Mac Jones and puts his arm around him as they walk off the field #Captain pic.twitter.com/TWC7tNHfs2 — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) September 13, 2021

Andrews was asked about this moment Monday.

"I remember when I was a young guy, starting as a rookie, I just know what that's like," Andrews told reporters, as transcribed by NESN.com's Dakota Randall. "As a rookie, there's a lot of highs and a lot of lows at times. I remember what it was like in some of those lows, how people talked or addressed me, and how it made me feel."

This is the type of leadership you want to see from a player like Andrews. Even though the Patriots have lost some important veterans over the last couple years -- most notably, Tom Brady -- there are still plenty of great leaders and Super Bowl winners in the locker room who will mentor the young players, including Jones.

This kind of environment will benefit Jones greatly as he continues his first season as the Patriots' starting quarterback.