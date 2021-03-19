David Andrews confirms return to Patriots in terrific Instagram post

Darren Hartwell
·2 min read
David Andrews confirms Patriots return in terrific IG post originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The indications were that David Andrews would sign elsewhere in free agency. The indications were incorrect.

The veteran center reportedly finalized a four-year contract with the New England Patriots on Thursday night to stay with the team that signed him out of Georgia in 2015.

On Friday, Andrews confirmed he's running it back in Foxboro with a fitting Instagram post.

Andrews reportedly had several suitors in free agency -- including the Miami Dolphins -- and after New England added free-agent center Ted Karras, it appeared the writing was on the wall.

As NFL Network's Kim Jones suggested, though, a return to the Patriots was too enticing for Andrews to pass up.

The 28-year-old has won two Super Bowls over six seasons with the Patriots and started 69 of a possible 72 games at center. He's been the anchor of New England's offensive line for half a decade after going undrafted in 2015, so it's easy to see why he's excited to return.

The details of Andrews' contract are unclear, but NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported Andrews and the Patriots needed to do some negotiating.

Both sides should be happy now that a deal is done, as New England enters 2021 with solid offensive line depth despite losing Joe Thuney and Marcus Cannon this offseason.

