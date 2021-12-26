David Andrews blames himself for questionable taunting penalty vs. Bills

In what was a frustrating day for the New England patriots, tensions ran high as they were defeated by the Buffalo Bills, 33-21. New England had three penalties on the afternoon, including one from center David Andrews.

Andrews appeared to be sticking up for quarterback Mac Jones following a late hit from Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano. Andrews took exception to this and got in Milano’s face. Andrews and Milano were both flagged on the play with the official call for Andrews being taunting. Even though many disagreed with the call, he took responsibility in his postgame press conference.

“I have to be better. I take pride in not hurting the football team. I hurt the team,” he said, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

David Andrews on taunting penalty: I have to be better. I take pride in not hurting the football team. I hurt the team. pic.twitter.com/SlN2HSLel6 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 26, 2021

With a two-game losing streak, the Patriots will look to bounce back against the Jacksonville Jaguars next Sunday. Kickoff time is set for 1:00 PM.

