David Alaba set for ‘non playing role’ at Euro 2024

Real Madrid defender David Alaba will join up with Austria for Euro 2024.

The veteran defender has missed the second half of the season due to a knee injury.

Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti has opted to keep him involved in the first team fold in recent months due to his experience.

He was included in their squad for the UEFA Champions League final win over Borussia Dortmund despite not being fit to play in the Wembley Stadium clash.

That pattern is expected to be followed at Euro 2024 with the former Bayern Munich star joining up with the panel in a non-playing role for the weeks ahead.

As per reports from Marca, Alaba has been included on Ralf Rangnick’s coaching staff, and he will support the national side from the bench but will play not part on the pitch.

Austria have been drawn in Group D alongside France, Poland and the Netherlands.