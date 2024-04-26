Daventry Town manager resigns due to work commitments

A non-league club's manager has stepped down after almost a year in charge.

Daventry Town FC, in Northamptonshire, said Daren Young had tendered his resignation due to work commitments.

The team, who play in the United Counties League Premier Division South, have won 16 games and lost 19 so far this season.

Daventry said Young "departs with the best wishes of everyone connected with the club" and that it had started the search for a replacement.

Young was appointed as the Purple Army's first team manager in May 2023, with Graeme Archer as his assistant.

They both came from Burton Park Wanderers, where they had taken the team from the bottom of their division to 11th place last season.

Daventry Town had just been relegated from the Northern Premier League Midlands.

Young, who had previously held the manager's post at Irchester United, told the Daventry Express at the time that he was looking forward to the challenge and had a five-year plan to move the club forward.

Daventry Town are currently in ninth place in their division with 51 points.

Highlights of the season so far include a 5-0 victory over Histon and a 7-0 win against GNG Oadby Town, but the team ended up on the wrong end of a 8-1 scoreline against Burnham in the FA Vase.

The club is advertising for a new manager, with a closing date of 3 May 2024.

