Davenport School Board approves high school field upgrades

Davenport School Board members moved forward with upgrades to high school sporting fields.

The school board accepted a bid of more than $11 million from Bill Bruce Builders. The money will go to building new practice and playing fields for Davenport Central High School where the bus barn is now by Brady Street Stadium. Turf would be added to those fields and the soccer fields at Davenport North and Davenport West high schools along with the soccer field at Brady Street Stadium.

Eight years of annual maintenance for the turf is included in the bid.

