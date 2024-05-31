Davenport Central sweeps River Queens in MAC doubleheader

May 30—CLINTON — It was all Davenport Central on Thursday night as they swept the Clinton River Queens in a Mississippi Athletic Conference matchup.

The Blue Devils got going early and often in game one, scoring five runs in the top of the first and 11 more runs in the top of the second to make it a 15-0 game.

Clinton was able to plate two runs in the bottom of the second but it was not enough as they fell 18-2 in four innings.

In game two the Blue Devils jumped ahead early once again, leading 4-1 after two innings. Davenport Central plated two runs in the fourth and six in the sixth inning to win the second game via the mercy rule.

The Queens are now 2-9 on the season and will host Bettendorf in a MAC doubleheader on Monday at 5 p.m.