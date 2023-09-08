Davenport, Captains blank Lansing, 4-0, keep playoff hopes going

Sep. 7—Aaron Davenport struck out six in six innings, and the Captains beat visiting Lansing, 4-0, on Sept. 7.

Davenport allowed four hits and walked two to improve to 6-10 and lower his ERA to 5.73.

Chase DeLauter hit his fourth home run of the season, a two-run blast. He's batting .367 with a .956 OPS.

Cooper Ingle and Jake Fox each hit RBI doubles for Lake County.

The Captains remain alive in the chase for a Midwest League playoff spot. They need to pass West Michigan and catch first-place Fort Wayne, which leads Lake County by two games with three to play.

The series at Classic Park resumes Sept. 8.

PHOTOS: Captains vs. Lansing, Sept. 7, 2023