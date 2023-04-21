Dave Ziegler on Josh Jacobs: We’ll keep working through that process and see where it goes

To this point, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs has not signed his franchise tender.

Because he’s not under contract, that means he’s not eligible to participate in Las Vegas’ voluntary offseason program.

General Manager Dave Ziegler was asked about Jacobs in a Friday pre-draft press conference and essentially said there’s nothing new to report on Jacobs’ status with the club.

“We’re going to continue to work through that situation,” Ziegler said. “As I’ve mentioned before, I’m not going to really do the contract negotiation and those types of things in the public eye because I don’t think that’s responsible to do or fair to do for any of the parties involved. So, we’ll just keep working through that process and see where it goes.”

Jacobs led the league with 1,653 yards rushing and 2,053 yards from scrimmage last season. He also had 12 touchdowns, becoming a first-team All-Pro for the first time in his career.

Jacobs was one of three running backs to receive the franchise tag this offseason. Tony Pollard has signed his franchise tender with the Cowboys while Saquon Barkley has not signed his with the Giants.

The running backs are set to make $10.1 million on the tender in 2023.

