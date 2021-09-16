Dave Wannstedt said he’d get to the playoffs every year with Mitch Trubisky

For the last few years, the conversation around the Chicago Bears has been their quarterback room. Whether it was Mitch Trubisky, Nick Foles or now Andy Dalton, it seems like Matt Nagy has gotten the benefit of the doubt from most people.

Last season, fans were calling for Trubisky’s head from the start of training camp. Fans believed that he wasn’t the answer and that Nagy should go with Foles. We saw how poorly that went.

Trubisky got a raw deal in Chicago. He was benched against Atlanta when he was 2-0, something that was questionable at the time. Though Foles came back to win that game, he didn’t do much else after that. In fact, Foles hurt the Bears more than he helped them, going 2-5 as a starter and almost ending their playoff hopes.

Of course, Trubisky came in, snapped the six-game losing streak Foles started and took Chicago to the playoffs. Everyone knows the story. He saved the season and likely saved the jobs of both Nagy and Ryan Pace.

So, was it all Trubisky? Was it Nagy? The answer has been clear. Without Trubisky, Nagy is 3-8. With him, Nagy is 25-13. Of course, Trubisky wasn’t perfect, he made his mistakes, but to blame everything on him is wrong.

For all of his faults, Trubisky was still a winner in Chicago. He finished his Bears career 29-21. He wasn’t always in the best spot, but he did his job well enough to win 29 of his first 50 starts.

Recently, on Barstool Sports Red Line Radio podcast, former Bears coach Dave Wannstedt praised Trubisky and bashed Nagy. Wannstedt believes that he would make the playoffs every year if Trubisky was his quarterback.

“Give me the defense from a couple of years ago,” Wannstedt said. “Give me David Montgomery and Mitch Trubisky and I will get you to the playoffs every year.”

That’s a bold statement, but it might be true. If Trubisky was coached up by a veteran coach and was in a better situation, would he have made the playoffs each of the last three seasons? Maybe. It’s something we’ll never know.

Right now, Trubisky is trying to reset his career in Buffalo as Josh Allen’s backup. As a backup quarterback, he is one play away from seeing the field, but that one play may never come, at least there.

He was impressive during preseason and showed that he can be a starter in this league. If Trubisky can learn the Bills offense, maybe he follows offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to a new team in 2022, if Daboll is offered a head coaching job.

With Trubisky’s career on hold at the moment, and Wannstedt turning 70 next May, it doesn’t look like the two will be paired up in this lifetime.

