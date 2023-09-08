Dave Wannstedt reacts to Rutgers football’s season opening win: ‘These kids were focused’

Dave Wannstedt was impressed by what he saw from Rutgers football and Greg Schiano in the first week of the season. The former NFL and college head coach believes that the blueprint for Rutgers to have success this season was seen in Sunday’s win over Northwestern.

An efficient offense that didn’t turn the ball over and dominated the time of possession complemented a defense that limited Northwestern to just 201 yards of total offense. The defense is likely to be the identity of this team, Wannstedt said, and the offense must find a way to continue to move the ball reliably.

Speaking on the Big Ten Network this week, Wannstedt liked what he saw from Rutgers on both sides of the ball. He said it is vintage Schiano.

“With Greg is going to be special teams and defense early or maybe all year you know, right?” Wannstedt said on the Big Ten Network this week. “But when you took a look at the defense (with) two interceptions, five sacks, eight tackles for loss, holding Northwestern to 12 yards rushing. I don’t know what more….the defense is where he wants it.”

The offense wasn’t gaudy but they did score on their first three possessions. They also didn’t turn the ball over against a Big Ten opponent.

Quarterback Gavin Wimsatt completed 58 percent of his passes, throwing for 163 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for a touchdown.

“And offensively. I’ll tell you, you know, Gavin Wimsatt, the quarterback and having texted with Greg a little bit… He is right where he needs to be. But they need to be playing games that are close, or they have a little bit of a lead,” Wannstedt said. “You know, I mean, I think the concern that I have with Gavin personally is if there are two or three touchdowns behind and they can’t be balanced. Rutgers needs to be a balanced offense. “They need to complement him with being able to run the ball and I don’t care how many yards, run the ball and now his play-action passes, his athleticism – he’ll make some plays for you. and then they’re gonna come up with plays on defense but 38 minutes possession time- that’s hard to do. I mean, that’s hard as we know, too, and any audio thing I’m giving up on a little bit too much love here, maybe…He’s my guy but you know what? They have two drives 16 plays. You know how hard it is to with a defense to run 16 plays in a row without somebody dropping a ball or jumping off or holding somebody? So that tells me that these kids were focused. They really were -to be able to do that twice. on any level. The high school junior high NFL 16 plays in a row twice and not shoot yourself in the foot. That’s a disciplined team”

