For Dave Wannstedt, Phil Jackson was most intriguing aspect of Jordan-era Bulls

Dave Wannstedt knows first hand what it's like to compete against Michael Jordan.

Wannstedt's Bears were a distant afterthought to Jordan's Bulls during their overlapping tenure in Chicago, but on the most recent episode of the Under Center Podcast, the coach admitted just how fun it was to be in the Chicago sports scene during that run, and what he learned from it:

You know what, I'm going to go back to Gene's statement. Our guys enjoyed the Bulls, they were all fans, they followed them, as I did. I went to games whenever I could. But, we were living in our own little bubble, you know? We were just trying to find a way to tackle Barry Sanders or somebody. We really weren't thinking much from that standpoint. Maybe I was naive to it, but we were just so focused on what we were trying to do that that really wasn't a factor. I was always intrigued by Phil. I know Pat Riley pretty good, and his style is more like a football coach mentality. Phil was so different in the way he handled players and the way he approached things. That intrigued me almost as much as the team - just seeing him go through the ups and the downs and the adversity and everything that happens during a season. That was very interesting to me from a coaches perspective.

The quote is just a small part of a larger conversation also featuring Blackhawks' former coach Craig Hartsburg, Cubs' Jim Riggleman, and the White Sox' Gene Lamont. You can listen to that entire conversation right here or in the embedded player below:

