Dave Wannstedt announces top six teams with USC ahead of Tennessee

No. 5 Tennessee (9-1, 5-1 SEC) will play at South Carolina (6-4, 3-4 SEC) Saturday in Week 12.

Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

Kickoff between the Vols and Gamecocks is slated for 7 p.m. EST at Williams-Brice Stadium. ESPN will televise the SEC East matchup.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Ahead of Week 12 games, former head coach Dave Wannstedt announced his top six college football teams on Big Ten Network’s “B1G Today.” Wannstedt’s top six teams are listed below.

Georgia

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Ohio State

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

TCU

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

USC

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire