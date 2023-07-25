Dave Smart has been announced as a new assistant coach for the Texas Tech men's basketball team.

Head coach Grant McCasland announced Smart's hiring via news release Tuesday. Smart spent 18 years as a coach at Carleton University in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. During his tenure, he amassed 656 victories and was named the U SPORTS Coach of the Year 10 times. He has served as the team's director of basketball operations the past four seasons.

U SPORTS is the national governing body of university sports in Canada, according to its website.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

"Dave Smart is one of the greatest coaches in all of basketball," McCasland said in the release. "We are thrilled to have him as part of our program. Coach Smart's ability to win speaks for itself but his understanding of how to help people grow is what separates him. We are thankful to have he and his family in Lubbock."

Texas Tech men’s basketball head coach Grant McCasland addresses the crowd during a welcome event, Monday, April 3, 2023, at United Supermarkets Arena.

Smart also served as the head coach of the Canada U18 Men's National Team. The 2018 Canadian squad included current Indiana Pacer point guard Andrew Nembhard and Emanuel Miller, who averaged 12.3 points for TCU last season.

Smart joins the Tech coaching staff that features fellow assistants Matt Braeuer and Achoki Mokobu — who followed McCasland to Lubbock from North Texas — and Luke Barnwell, who was hired earlier this month.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Dave Smart joins Texas Tech basketball staff as assistant coach