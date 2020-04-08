Dave Roberts says former Red Sox Mookie Betts 'loves' being a Dodger

Are Dave Roberts' latest comments about Mookie Betts just wishful thinking or reality?

The Los Angeles Dodgers manager said some interesting things about his new right fielder on ESPN's "The Sedano Show" Monday, including that he knows how Betts feels about being in Dodger blue.

I think him being in spring training with us - the relationship I have with him personally, and I think some players too, and coaches - it feels like he's already played a season with us, which is strange. … Mookie's gotta do what's best for him and his family once that time does present itself, but I know that he loves being a Dodger.

In just eight spring training games Betts "loves" being a Dodger? It seems like a stretch, but maybe getting out of Boston was that much of a relief for the 27-year-old.

With the 2020 season on pause due to the coronavirus outbreak, it's possible we never see Betts play a regular-season game for the Dodgers. The MLB and MLBPA agreed on a settlement that would let all pending free agents hit the open market if the coming season is canceled. Betts, the 2018 American League MVP and World Series champion likely will test free agency come 2021, and the Dodgers will have to pay a hefty price to keep him in L.A.

If Dodgers ownership and team president Andrew Friedman decide to shell out the cash, then Betts will probably "love" being a Dodger even more.

