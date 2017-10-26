Dave Roberts was right to pull Rich Hill after four innings

Dodgers starter Rich Hill was pulled after four innings of work and 60 pitches last night. The Dodgers ended up losing the game. This has caused a good number of people to argue that manager Dave Roberts pulled Hill too early.

For examples of this you can go here, here, here, and here, probably about 500 more places and, I presume, to your local sports talk radio show this morning. As it was, John Smoltz was beating that drum in the Fox booth last night too. The consensus seems to be that pulling Hill after four was “analytics” run amok and that Roberts and maybe the Dodgers front office should be blamed for the loss due to the quick hook.

Thing is, pulling Hill was not a bad move at all. It was absolutely the right move. That’s the case even though the Dodgers lost.

Let’s start in a completely non-analytical fashion: did you see Rich Hill last night? He held Houston to one run, but he was nowhere near as sharp as he usually is. He should’ve allowed more runs, actually, but some good defense behind him and some dumb luck — that ball that deflected off of the bill of Chris Taylor’s cap and went right to Joc Pederson, preventing an extra base hit — saved his bacon. He did not have his best stuff. Far from it, as he had walked three batters. There were five consecutive right-handed hitters due up the next inning too. Hill was lucky to leave with his team down only by one run, frankly, and it’s a safe bet that he would’ve had a difficult fifth inning ahead of him. The people slamming Roberts today usually love the eyeball test. It doesn’t seem to count here for some weird reason.

If you want to go after the analytical aspects of this, fine. Let’s talk about the Dodgers alleged brain-geniuses who, we are led to believe, only looked up from their spreadsheets long enough to create a PowerPoint slide that says “Rich Hill must be pulled before his third time through the order,” which they then crammed down Dave Roberts throat. Assuming, without checking, that that’s what happened, can we maybe acknowledge that it’s a strategy that has worked really damn well all season? Indeed, Hill faced 105 batters who were seeing him for the third time this year, compared to 220 a second time and 225 a first time. He had a really nice year. A big part of that was getting him out before the lineup turned over a third time unless he was totally cruising. As anyone watching last night can tell you, he wasn’t cruising.